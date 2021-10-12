Hooker throws three TDs, leads Tennessee past South Carolina

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hendon Hooker threw for 225 yards and three touchdowns to lead Tennessee to a 45-20 Southeastern Conference victory over South Carolina.

The Volunteers led 38-0 in the second quarter before the Gamecocks staged a recovery. Vols’ running back Tiyon Evans rushed for 119 yards and a touchdown before leaving midway through the third quarter with an injury.

