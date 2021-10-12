Herschel Walker raking in millions for U.S. Senate campaign

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker has raised $3.7 million in the 37 days since launching bid for U.S. Senate, according to his campaign.

He’s running for the seat representing Georgia that’s now held by Democrat Raphael Warnock, who’ll have to run again in 2022 because he was elected to a partial term.

Walker, a former University of Georgia and professional football player who grew up in Wrightsville, is an ally of Donald Trump and has supported Trump’s unproven claims that he the presidency due to election fraud. Georgia played a key role in Trump’s loss.

Walker’s campaign said it will file its detailed financial report for the third quarter with the Federal Election Commission by the end of the week.

Walker made an appearance in Savannah on Monday.

He was asked he plans to work with both Republicans and Democrats if elected.

“Why are we not praising this country trying to work together to get things done? And that’s what I want to do. You know I’m not coming to the Senate to look good or to become famous. I’m already that. What I can do is try and make something better for this country by bringing people together, going across the isles shaking Democrats’ hands asking: What can I do? Tell me something I may not know that I can help you to solve, and they can do the same thing to me as well and that’s one reason why I decided I wanted to run for that Senate seat,” Walker said.

Also in the news ...

ACROSS THE RIVER: South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster brought in more than $1 million in the most recent fundraising quarter. That figure eclipsed the amount one of his Democratic challengers has raised overall since launching his campaign. The Republican’s campaign said his third-quarter haul brings McMaster’s total for the 2022 election so far to more than $3.5 million. This is McMaster’s first $1 million quarter of the 2022 campaign. He reached the mark several times during his 2018 bid.

From reports by WRDW/WAGT, WTOC and The Associated Press