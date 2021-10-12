Advertisement

Grant Me Hope | ‘As long as I know they’re going to treat me right ... that’s a good home for me’

By Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thousands of children in Georgia don’t have a family to call their own.

News 12 has begun a partnership with the nonprofit Grant Me Hope, which works to find homes for older children in the foster care system.

Today we want to introduce you to James.

The 16-year-old enjoys playing all kinds of sports, especially football and basketball (the Celtics are his favorite team), and plans to own a basketball team someday.

He also enjoys taking family trips, agriculture, playing video games, listening to all kinds of music, spending time outdoors, and watching game shows, “Gunsmoke,” and suspense and action movies.

At school, where he is well-behaved, gets along well with his peers and earns good grades, James enjoys learning about math and going on field trips.

He looks forward to going to college after he graduates from high school.

“I want to go to Fort Valley State University and major in agriculture and horticulture. And then when I get out of college, I’ll use those degrees and become a major farmer and become multi-billionaire and sell my crops and animals to stores all around me,” he said. “What drove me to be passionate about farming is when you’re in the country, all I see is nothing but farms and farms and farms.”

James needs a loving adoptive family who will give him the attention, support, encouragement, structure and nurturing environment he needs to continue to thrive and reach his goals.

His family will also need to support his desire to maintain his relationship with his foster family.

“I don’t believe in all the big-home, big-garage thing,” he said. “I think as long as I know they’re going to treat me right and things like that, that’s a good home for me.”

To inquire about James, go to itsmyturnnow.dhs.ga.gov/WebForms/MeetChildren.aspx.

To learn more about Grant Me Hope, visit http://grantmehope.org/adoptable-children/georgia/.

