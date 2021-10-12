Advertisement

Georgia at rarified heights, challenge is to finish No. 1

Georgia coach Kirby Smart shakes hands with South Carolina coach Shane Beamer, right, after an...
Georgia coach Kirby Smart shakes hands with South Carolina coach Shane Beamer, right, after an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 40-13. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia finds itself in a most unusual position. No. 1 in the rankings.

For the first time since the 1982 season, when a guy named Herschel Walker starred at running back, the Bulldogs hold the top spot in The Associated Press poll during the season. Now, the challenge is to stay there. The Bulldogs are led by a ferocious defense that has allowed just two touchdowns and 26 points. They’re facing another big challenge on Saturday when they host No. 11 Kentucky is a game that likely will decide who wins the SEC East.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Jackson man identified as driver in fatal I-520 accident
17-year-old Estephanie Negrete Ramirez (left) and 6-year-old Celesta Negrete Ramirez (right).
Ga. 6-year-old found after reportedly being abducted by teen sister
According to the GBI, Damien Ferguson is now in custody.
Here’s what led to Ga. officer’s slaying, arrest of suspect
Augusta interchange named after Jessye Norman
Highway interchange named after Augusta native, famous opera singer Jessye Norman
North Augusta Public Safety is fighting a vehicle fire on eastbound I-20
Food truck catches fire on I-20 near exit 5 in North Augusta

Latest News

Atlanta Braves' Joc Pederson (22) celebrates his three-run homer in the dugout against the...
Pederson 3-run HR, Braves blank Brewers for 2-1 NLDS lead
Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold pushes off Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek...
Hurts runs for 2 TDs, Eagles come back to top Panthers 21-18
Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins (32) celebrates making an interception during the first...
Ryan, Pitts lead Falcons past Jets 27-20 in London
Georgia Tech quarterback James Graham (4) throws under pressure from North Carolina State...
Sanders’ late TD catch helps Georgia Tech beat Duke 31-27