Fulton County election workers accused of shredding voter forms

In this Nov. 25, 2020 file photo, Fulton County Georgia election chief Rick Barron talks to...
In this Nov. 25, 2020 file photo, Fulton County Georgia election chief Rick Barron talks to reporters as workers scan ballots during a presidential recount in Atlanta. Officials in Georgia's most populous county, where election operations are already under review by the state, have fired two workers accused of shredding paper voter registration applications, according to a county statement released Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Ben Gray, File)(WRDW)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA - Officials in Georgia’s most populous county have fired two workers accused of shredding paper voter registration applications.

A Fulton County statement says preliminary information indicates that the employees checked out batches of applications for processing.

Instead of fully processing them, they are alleged to have shredded some of the forms.

CLOSER TO HOME | Advance voting starts for James Brown Arena bond referendum

Fellow employees reported the alleged actions to their supervisor Friday morning, and the two employees were fired that day.

The county reported the alleged actions to the secretary of state’s office and the district attorney’s office for investigation. The county’s election operations are already under review by the state.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is calling on the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate Fulton County elections following the allegations.

His office has already launched one.

After repeatedly calling for new leadership in Fulton’s elections, Raffensperger is also participating in a review under Georgia’s new election law that could lead to a replacement of the leadership of Fulton County’s elections.

