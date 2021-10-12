Firefighter struck by vehicle in Edgefield County, agency says

EFDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Edgefield County Emergency Management Agency is asking for prayers for an Edgefield firefighter who was struck by a car Monday.

We don’t have details about the accident yet, and we’ve reached out to learn more. But the agency said in a Facebook post that “it could have been much worse.”

The agency asked the public to follow directions when you see firefighters directing traffic.

“Remember it could be you or your loved ones they are helping,” the agency said.

