Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - High pressure will be over the region the next few days. This will bring dry weather through the work week. Temperatures will gradually get warmer each day this week.

Cloud cover will continue to decrease as we head into this evening and tonight. Temperatures will be dropping to the upper 50s and low 60s late tonight into early Wednesday. Winds will be calm overnight.

Mostly sunny skies expected Wednesday with passing clouds at times. Highs will be in the mid 80s for most of the area. Winds will be light and variable.

Lows will be down near 60 early Thursday morning. Mostly sunny skies expected during the day with highs warming up to the mid 80s. Winds will be light out of the west.

Temperatures will stay above average Friday with lows in the low 60s and highs in the upper 80s. Staying dry Friday with a mixture of sun and clouds during the day.

A cold front is expected to move through Saturday that will bring the chance for a few isolated showers. Behind the front looks like true fall like weather with highs in the 70s Sunday into early next week!

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.