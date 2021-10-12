Advertisement

Crews respond to gas leak reported in North Augusta

(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Responders rushed to a North Augusta neighborhood Tuesday morning following reports of a gas leak at a home.

Belvedere Fire Department assisted Dominion Energy at a home on the 2200 block of Rush Street.

Details are limited but crews closed the road the home is on as fire trucks and utility vehicle lined the area. The scene was cleared around 11:45 a.m.

MORE | Firefighter struck by vehicle in Edgefield County, agency says

No injuries have been reported.

News 12 will provide updates as information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

17-year-old Estephanie Negrete Ramirez (left) and 6-year-old Celesta Negrete Ramirez (right).
Ga. 6-year-old found after reportedly being abducted by teen sister
File image
Jackson man identified as driver in fatal I-520 accident
Standoff on Oct. 12, 2021, in Waynesboro.
Wanted man detained after Waynesboro apartment standoff
Motorcyclist dies after weekend crash in Aiken County
According to the GBI, Damien Ferguson is now in custody.
Here’s what led to Ga. officer’s slaying, arrest of suspect

Latest News

Aiken County Public Schools
Aiken County schools cut quarantines by more than 400
DRONE FOOTAGE: Wesley United Methodist Church pumpkin patch in 2020.
It’s not fall without the perfect pumpkin, here’s where you can find yours
Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker pays a visit to Savannah on Oct. 12, 2021.
Herschel Walker raking in millions for U.S. Senate campaign
From left: Emanuel Bedford and Deidre Annette Reid
Burke County deputies arrest man sought in missing-woman case