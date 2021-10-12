Crews respond to gas leak reported in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Responders rushed to a North Augusta neighborhood Tuesday morning following reports of a gas leak at a home.

Belvedere Fire Department assisted Dominion Energy at a home on the 2200 block of Rush Street.

Details are limited but crews closed the road the home is on as fire trucks and utility vehicle lined the area. The scene was cleared around 11:45 a.m.

No injuries have been reported.

News 12 will provide updates as information becomes available.

