Burke County deputies arrest man sought in missing-woman case

WAYNESBORO, Ga. - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office has taken into custody a man who was named as a person of interest in the search for 41-year-old Deidre Annette Reid, who was reported missing from Pageland, S.C.

Emanuel Bedford, who’s from Burke County, is listed as a person of interest in this case and was taken into custody Monday by Burke County deputies, according to Pageland police.

Pageland police said arrest warrants were obtained for Bedford by Pageland police on Oct. 8t on suspicion of grand larceny and obstructing justice.

Bedford will be extradited to Pageland in reference to these charges, police said.

This is still an active and on-going investigation with multiple agencies.

Reid was last seen off East Turner Street in Pageland on Sept. 3. Reid is a 41-year-old Black woman last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a light pink and white shirt, white Air Force One shoes, and she had her hair in a ponytail.

Her family last heard from her Sept. 3 and she was headed to the Greyhound station in Charlotte, N.C.

“It’s like a nightmare for us. It feel like we’re in a bad dream. We never thought that we would be seeing our sister, one of our sisters on a missing poster,” her family told WBTV.

The family has been passing out fliers in the Augusta area asking if anyone has seen Reid, and the Burke County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert.

Reid was driving a gray, 2004 Chevy Tahoe with the South Carolina license plate number FXU718. The car had a New York Giants tag on the front.

Family members say Reid was taking Bedford to the bus station. They also say he never got on a bus.

They believe this case is similar to that of Gabby Petito. They spoke to WBTV prior to police listing Bedford as a person of interest late Thursday.

“How when she went missing, her boyfriend was automatically a person of interest. And when our sister goes missing, the guy who last seen with her alive, or in the vehicle with her is not a person of interest,” they said.

