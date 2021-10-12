Augusta suspect suffers medical emergency after being tased

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office gave a few details Tuesday on an incident the day before that ended with a suspect being taken to a hospital.

Deputies said at 7:12 p.m. Monday, deputies conducted a traffic stop at Highland Avenue at Clifton Street on a black sport utility vehicle occupied by multiple people.

During the course of the traffic stop, one of the occupants fled on foot and a taser was used on the suspect by a deputy.

The subject was subsequently taken into custody. authorities said.

While en route to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center, the subject experienced a medical emergency and deputies transported the subject to the hospital for treatment.

The investigation into this matter was turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

“No further information available at this time,” the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office concluded a statement on the matter.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.