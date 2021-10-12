Advertisement

Augusta suspect suffers medical emergency after being tased

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Richmond County Sheriff's Office(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office gave a few details Tuesday on an incident the day before that ended with a suspect being taken to a hospital.

Deputies said at 7:12 p.m. Monday, deputies conducted a traffic stop at Highland Avenue at Clifton Street on a black sport utility vehicle occupied by multiple people.

During the course of the traffic stop, one of the occupants fled on foot and a taser was used on the suspect by a deputy.

MORE | Burke County deputies arrest man sought in missing-woman case

The subject was subsequently taken into custody. authorities said.

While en route to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center, the subject experienced a medical emergency and deputies transported the subject to the hospital for treatment.

The investigation into this matter was turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

“No further information available at this time,” the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office concluded a statement on the matter.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

17-year-old Estephanie Negrete Ramirez (left) and 6-year-old Celesta Negrete Ramirez (right).
Ga. 6-year-old found after reportedly being abducted by teen sister
Standoff on Oct. 12, 2021, in Waynesboro.
Wanted man detained after Waynesboro apartment standoff
File image
Jackson man identified as driver in fatal I-520 accident
Motorcyclist dies after weekend crash in Aiken County
According to the GBI, Damien Ferguson is now in custody.
Here’s what led to Ga. officer’s slaying, arrest of suspect

Latest News

Unwind on Central is a co-working space.
This is an Augusta space made especially for creators and students
Broken Outreach Ministries has expanded to a new home.
Augusta-area outreach gets new home to help women and children
Unwind
This is an Augusta space made especially for creators and students
Outreach
Learn about new women's and children's home in CSRA