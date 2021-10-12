Advertisement

Augusta-area outreach gets new home to help women and children

Broken Outreach Ministries has expanded to a new home.
Broken Outreach Ministries has expanded to a new home.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Broken Outreach Ministries is expanding to a new home.

The program helps people transition into life outside incarceration, addiction, abuse and trafficking.

The home is for women and their children to stay while the moms go through treatment.

Organizers say it gives moms even more reason to get better for their families.

“Women their biggest excuse, I can’t do recovery because I have my children. I can’t get off the street, where am I going to put my kids? So it’s a process for them to grow together,” said Barbara Soderberg, admissions coordinator.

If you want to learn more about Broken Outreach Ministries, seek treatment or donate, you can visit the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/brokenoutreachministries.

