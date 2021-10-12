‘All it takes is 3 seconds’: Slowing down to save lives

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There are new calls to move over and slow down for our first responders in action. A firefighter in Edgefield County is recovering after being hit by a car while directing traffic. We’re still working to find out more about that firefighter and how they’re doing but emergency officials tell us it could’ve been much worse.

Sherry and her husband Jeff own Waynes Towing. They are some of the first people to the scene of an accident and just like other first responders, distracted drivers have affected them physically and personally.

“All it takes is 3 seconds to kill someone I mean and then you impacted their entire life you stole their life you stole their entire life with their children and family,” said Sherry Corbett.

The Corbett’s lost their son-in-law Jason a year ago. He was hit while towing a car on the side of the road. A few days after the one-year anniversary of his death a distracted driver drove into their business.

“A distracted driver could have killed someone else because normally someone sits there every day and they just happened to not be there at 3 a.m.,” she said.

GDOT says from 2019-2020 the number of fatal accidents went up 13 percent. This year we are already 5 percent ahead of 2020s numbers.

It’s not just Georgia. Across the river, South Carolina Department of Public Safety reports 777 deaths in 2019 compared to 854 so far this year. And it’s not for a lack of design, officials say it’s a lack of attention.

“A lot of that is folks driving to fast for conditions the main thing is driving distracted which these days that means being on smartphones,” said Kyle Collins, GA DOT District Communications.

Drivers who leave a big impact on people like Sherry and her family’s business. They say it will cost them around $250,000 to fix their business.

“Whether its driving or like this your actions affect someone else,” said Corbett.

GDOT says take a minute and put yourself in those first responders and construction workers shoes or think of them as your own family – slow down and move over.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.