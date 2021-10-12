Aiken County schools cut quarantines by more than 400

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The number of COVID-infected students and quarantined students continues to decline in Aiken County, according to the latest figures released Tuesday.

The number of quarantined students is down to 2,830, down from 3,248 last week and more than 4,000 the week before.

The latest figures show 67 infected students in the 22,956-student district, down from 110 a week ago.

Here are the latest figures:

Here’s a look at the last figures for the other two biggest local school districts for the week ending Oct. 8:

Richmond County School System

The district has 29,167 students. Here’s the breakdown of COVID cases for the past week:

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

A.B. Merry, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee

Barton Chapel, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Bayvale, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Blythe, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Copeland, 4 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Deer Chase, 3 positive students, 9 quarantined students, 1 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee

Diamond Lakes, 1 positive student, 7 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Garrett, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees

Glenn Hills, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Goshen, 0 positive students, 39 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees

Gracewood, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Hains, 2 positive students, 4 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Hephzibah, 2 positive students, 5 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Jamestown, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Jenkins-White, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Lake Forest Hills, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee

Lamar-Milledge, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

McBean, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Meadowbrook, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee

Monte Sano, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Sue Reynolds, 2 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Terrace Manor, 2 positive students, 9 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Tobacco Road, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees

W.S. Hornsby, 0 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Warren Road, 2 positive students, 16 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee

Wheeless Road, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Wilkinson Gardens, 1 positive student, 5 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Willis Foreman, 1 positive student, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

K-8 SCHOOLS

Belair K-8, 0 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

C.T. Walker, 0 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Freedom Park, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Richmond Hill, 1 positive student, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

MIDDLE SCHOOLS

Glenn Hills, 4 positive students, 5 quarantined students, 1 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee

Hephzibah, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Hornsby Middle, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee

Langford, 1 positive student, 23 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Murphey, 1 positive student, 25 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Pine Hill, 6 positive students, 37 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Spirit Creek, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Tutt, 1 positive student, 14 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee

HIGH SCHOOLS

Academy of Richmond County, 6 positive students, 10 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee

A.R. Johnson, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Butler, 5 positive students, 14 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee

Cross Creek, 0 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 2 quarantined employees

Davidson, 1 positive student, 6 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Glenn Hills, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Hephzibah, 3 positive students, 17 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

T.W. Josey, 8 positive students, 19 quarantined students, 3 positive employees, 3 quarantined employees

Lucy C. Laney, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 2 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees

Performance Learning Center, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

RCTCM, 1 positive student, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Westside, 6 positive students, 10 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee

SPECIAL PROGRAM SCHOOLS

Alternative School, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

ESchool, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Marion E. Barnes Career Center, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

RPM - Reaching Potential through Manufacturing, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 1 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee

Sandhills, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Columbia County School System

The district has 28,503 students. Here’s the breakdown of COVID cases for the past week:

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

Baker Place, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

Blue Ridge, 4 positive students, 0 positive employees

Brookwood, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

Cedar Ridge, 5 positive students, 2 positive employees

Euchee Creek, 2 positive students, 0 positive employees

Evans, 3 positive students, 0 positive employees

Greenbrier, 8 positive students, 1 positive employees

Grovetown, 2 positive students, 2 positive employees

Lewiston, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

Martinez, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

North Columbia, 3 positive students, 0 positive employees

North Harlem, 1 positive students, 0 positive employees

Parkway, 1 positive students, 0 positive employees

River Ridge, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

Riverside, 1 positive students, 0 positive employees

South Columbia, 1 positive students, 0 positive employees

Stevens Creek, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

Westmont, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

MIDDLE SCHOOLS

Columbia, 3 positive students, 0 positive employees

Evans, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

Greenbrier, 3 positive students, 0 positive employees

Grovetown, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

Harlem, 4 positive students, 0 positive employees

Lakeside, 1 positive students, 0 positive employees

Riverside, 2 positive students, 0 positive employees

Stallings Island, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

HIGH SCHOOLS

Evans, 3 positive students, 0 positive employees

Greenbrier, 1 positive students, 0 positive employees

Grovetown, 2 positive students, 0 positive employees

Harlem, 3 positive students, 0 positive employees

Lakeside, 3 positive students, 0 positive employees

Alternative School, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

SUPPORT DEPARTMENTS

1 positive employee

