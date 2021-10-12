Aiken County schools cut quarantines by more than 400
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The number of COVID-infected students and quarantined students continues to decline in Aiken County, according to the latest figures released Tuesday.
The number of quarantined students is down to 2,830, down from 3,248 last week and more than 4,000 the week before.
The latest figures show 67 infected students in the 22,956-student district, down from 110 a week ago.
Here are the latest figures:
Here’s a look at the last figures for the other two biggest local school districts for the week ending Oct. 8:
Richmond County School System
The district has 29,167 students. Here’s the breakdown of COVID cases for the past week:
ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS
- A.B. Merry, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee
- Barton Chapel, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Bayvale, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Blythe, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Copeland, 4 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Deer Chase, 3 positive students, 9 quarantined students, 1 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee
- Diamond Lakes, 1 positive student, 7 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Garrett, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees
- Glenn Hills, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Goshen, 0 positive students, 39 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees
- Gracewood, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Hains, 2 positive students, 4 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Hephzibah, 2 positive students, 5 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Jamestown, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Jenkins-White, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Lake Forest Hills, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
- Lamar-Milledge, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- McBean, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Meadowbrook, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
- Monte Sano, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Sue Reynolds, 2 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Terrace Manor, 2 positive students, 9 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Tobacco Road, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees
- W.S. Hornsby, 0 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Warren Road, 2 positive students, 16 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
- Wheeless Road, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Wilkinson Gardens, 1 positive student, 5 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Willis Foreman, 1 positive student, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
K-8 SCHOOLS
- Belair K-8, 0 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- C.T. Walker, 0 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Freedom Park, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Richmond Hill, 1 positive student, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
MIDDLE SCHOOLS
- Glenn Hills, 4 positive students, 5 quarantined students, 1 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee
- Hephzibah, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Hornsby Middle, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
- Langford, 1 positive student, 23 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Murphey, 1 positive student, 25 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Pine Hill, 6 positive students, 37 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Spirit Creek, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Tutt, 1 positive student, 14 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
HIGH SCHOOLS
- Academy of Richmond County, 6 positive students, 10 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
- A.R. Johnson, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Butler, 5 positive students, 14 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
- Cross Creek, 0 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 2 quarantined employees
- Davidson, 1 positive student, 6 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Glenn Hills, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Hephzibah, 3 positive students, 17 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- T.W. Josey, 8 positive students, 19 quarantined students, 3 positive employees, 3 quarantined employees
- Lucy C. Laney, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 2 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees
- Performance Learning Center, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- RCTCM, 1 positive student, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Westside, 6 positive students, 10 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
SPECIAL PROGRAM SCHOOLS
- Alternative School, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- ESchool, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Marion E. Barnes Career Center, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- RPM - Reaching Potential through Manufacturing, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 1 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee
- Sandhills, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
Columbia County School System
The district has 28,503 students. Here’s the breakdown of COVID cases for the past week:
ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS
- Baker Place, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Blue Ridge, 4 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Brookwood, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Cedar Ridge, 5 positive students, 2 positive employees
- Euchee Creek, 2 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Evans, 3 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Greenbrier, 8 positive students, 1 positive employees
- Grovetown, 2 positive students, 2 positive employees
- Lewiston, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Martinez, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
- North Columbia, 3 positive students, 0 positive employees
- North Harlem, 1 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Parkway, 1 positive students, 0 positive employees
- River Ridge, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Riverside, 1 positive students, 0 positive employees
- South Columbia, 1 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Stevens Creek, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Westmont, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
MIDDLE SCHOOLS
- Columbia, 3 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Evans, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Greenbrier, 3 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Grovetown, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Harlem, 4 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Lakeside, 1 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Riverside, 2 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Stallings Island, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
HIGH SCHOOLS
- Evans, 3 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Greenbrier, 1 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Grovetown, 2 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Harlem, 3 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Lakeside, 3 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Alternative School, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
SUPPORT DEPARTMENTS
- 1 positive employee
