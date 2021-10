AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An 18-wheeler overturned on Interstate 20 westbound early Tuesday morning.

South Carolina Highway Patrol and North Augusta Department of Public Safety responded to the accident near exit 6 at 5:42 a.m.

NADPS confirms there are no injuries.

Motorists should be cautious when driving through the area.

