Two Georgia races could face different fates this year

SAVANNAH, Ga. - The mayor of Savannah says city officials are weighing whether to pull the plug on next month’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon because of concerns that the event could cause a spike in coronavirus infections.

News outlets report more than 15,000 runners, most of them from out of town, have signed up for the big race the weekend of Nov. 6.

Mayor Van Johnson said he’s not concerned about the virus spreading during the race itself, but rather that unvaccinated runners and tourists will infect others while visiting shops and restaurants.

Johnson said Savannah’s medical advisory board will soon make a decision on the marathon. Fewer than half of Georgia residents have been vaccinated against COVID-19, though infection rates have been declining since late August.

Meanwhile, the unique experience of racing on a runway at Atlanta’s busy airport is back this year.

The Mayor’s 5K on the 5th Runway returns Oct. 16 after being canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The airport says it’s “one of the flattest — and fastest — courses in metro Atlanta.”

With the pandemic ongoing, masks are required before and after the race.

The race starts at 6:30 a.m. and all participants must clear the runway by 7:30 a.m. so airport workers can sweep the area and prepare for flights to start landing again around 8 a.m.

