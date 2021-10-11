Advertisement

Two Georgia races could face different fates this year

2018 Rock 'n' Roll Marathon in Savannah.
2018 Rock 'n' Roll Marathon in Savannah.(WTOC)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. - The mayor of Savannah says city officials are weighing whether to pull the plug on next month’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon because of concerns that the event could cause a spike in coronavirus infections.

News outlets report more than 15,000 runners, most of them from out of town, have signed up for the big race the weekend of Nov. 6.

Mayor Van Johnson said he’s not concerned about the virus spreading during the race itself, but rather that unvaccinated runners and tourists will infect others while visiting shops and restaurants.

MORE | Boston Marathon is on after pandemic hiatus

Johnson said Savannah’s medical advisory board will soon make a decision on the marathon. Fewer than half of Georgia residents have been vaccinated against COVID-19, though infection rates have been declining since late August.

Meanwhile, the unique experience of racing on a runway at Atlanta’s busy airport is back this year.

The Mayor’s 5K on the 5th Runway returns Oct. 16 after being canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The airport says it’s “one of the flattest — and fastest — courses in metro Atlanta.”

With the pandemic ongoing, masks are required before and after the race.

The race starts at 6:30 a.m. and all participants must clear the runway by 7:30 a.m. so airport workers can sweep the area and prepare for flights to start landing again around 8 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Jackson man identified as driver in fatal I-520 accident
Augusta interchange named after Jessye Norman
Highway interchange named after Augusta native, famous opera singer Jessye Norman
North Augusta Public Safety is fighting a vehicle fire on eastbound I-20
Food truck catches fire on I-20 near exit 5 in North Augusta
A Kroger grocery store sign
Kroger changing store hours in two-state region
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is searing for Damien Ferguson, who also goes by Luke...
POLICE: Man suspected of killing Alamo Police Officer in custody

Latest News

DeKalb County plane crash
Plane that crashed near Atlanta was full of fuel, bound for Texas
News 12 in the morning│ Top headlines for October 11
Educators can get a free breakfast next week at McDonald's.
McDonald’s serving free meals to teachers this week
According to the GBI, Damien Ferguson is now in custody.
Here’s what led to Ga. officer’s slaying, arrest of suspect