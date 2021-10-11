Advertisement

Take a balloon to space for $50K

By CNN
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Now’s your chance to see the world’s greatest treasures from the edge of space.

Stratospheric ballooning company World View has opened reservations for its five-day adventures.

Eight passengers and two crew members will soar 100,000 feet for 6-12 hours at a time, but it costs $50,000 per seat.

The first commercial flights will fly above the Grand Canyon. They are scheduled to begin in early 2024.

Future locations include the Great Barrier Reef, the Serengeti, the Aurora Borealis, Amazonia, the Giza Pyramids and the Great Wall of China.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Jackson man identified as driver in fatal I-520 accident
Augusta interchange named after Jessye Norman
Highway interchange named after Augusta native, famous opera singer Jessye Norman
North Augusta Public Safety is fighting a vehicle fire on eastbound I-20
Food truck catches fire on I-20 near exit 5 in North Augusta
A Kroger grocery store sign
Kroger changing store hours in two-state region
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is searing for Damien Ferguson, who also goes by Luke...
POLICE: Man suspected of killing Alamo Police Officer in custody

Latest News

Cleanup contractors unload collected oil in plastic bags, trying to stop further crude oil...
California’s ‘Surf City USA’ beach reopens after oil spill
This undated image provided by Merck & Co. shows their new antiviral medication. Pharmaceutical...
Merck asks FDA to authorize promising anti-COVID pill
Benson Kipruto, of Kenya, breaks the tape to win the 125th Boston Marathon on Monday, Oct. 11,...
Kenyans Kipruto, Kipyogei sweep in Boston Marathon return
One on One with Richard Rogers
One on One with Richard Rogers│ Mission of American Red Cross
Travel woes continue to plague Southwest Airlines.
Southwest Airlines flight cancellations continue into Monday