One detained in Waynesboro apartment standoff

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man was detained Monday evening after a standoff in Waynesboro.

Details are limited but several deputies with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office and the SWAT Team could be seen at Magnolia Acres Apartments around 5 p.m.

Deputies reported two subjects barricaded themselves in one of the apartment buildings when deputies responded to serve an arrest warrant.

Around 5:40 p.m., both subjects exited the apartment peacefully. Deputies could be seen placing a man in handcuffs and placing him into the back of a car.

There were not reports of injuries.

(WRDW)

News 12 will provide updates as details become available.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.