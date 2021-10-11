Advertisement

Plane that crashed near Atlanta was full of fuel, bound for Texas

By Staff and wire reports
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAMBLEE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities say a small plane that crashed just after takeoff from a suburban airport in a northeast suburb of Atlanta, killing all four people aboard, was full of fuel and headed for Houston.

Officials with the National Transportation Safety Board provided that information Sunday during an update on their investigation.

The single-engine Cessna 210 crashed about 1:10 p.m. Friday at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport and caught fire, killing all four people on board.

The investigation could take up to two years to complete.

A member of the Board of Trustees for the J.D. Rosen Family Foundation confirms Jonathan D. Rosen was on the plane. Authorities have not yet released the other victims’ identities.

MORE | Pilot in Thomson crash 'just loved life to the max'

Also in the news ...

DIFFERENT CRASH: Federal investigators say the pilot of a small plane was performing a rolling maneuver at low altitude when the aircraft crashed into trees in central Georgia. The National Transportation Safety Board said in a preliminary report Thursday that a witness said pilot Jake Boney had complained of feeling nauseous after practicing aerobatic maneuvers earlier in the day before he crashed Sept. 12. The 30-year-old pilot, who worked as a crop duster, was killed in the crash in Rhine southeast of Macon. The witness told investigators Boney was flying below the tree line and stopped halfway through a rolling maneuver when the plane slammed into the trees at full speed.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Jackson man identified as driver in fatal I-520 accident
Augusta interchange named after Jessye Norman
Highway interchange named after Augusta native, famous opera singer Jessye Norman
North Augusta Public Safety is fighting a vehicle fire on eastbound I-20
Food truck catches fire on I-20 near exit 5 in North Augusta
A Kroger grocery store sign
Kroger changing store hours in two-state region
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is searing for Damien Ferguson, who also goes by Luke...
POLICE: Man suspected of killing Alamo Police Officer in custody

Latest News

2018 Rock 'n' Roll Marathon in Savannah.
Two Georgia races could face different fates this year
News 12 in the morning│ Top headlines for October 11
Educators can get a free breakfast next week at McDonald's.
McDonald’s serving free meals to teachers this week
According to the GBI, Damien Ferguson is now in custody.
Here’s what led to Ga. officer’s slaying, arrest of suspect