Plane that crashed near Atlanta was full of fuel, bound for Texas

CHAMBLEE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities say a small plane that crashed just after takeoff from a suburban airport in a northeast suburb of Atlanta, killing all four people aboard, was full of fuel and headed for Houston.

Officials with the National Transportation Safety Board provided that information Sunday during an update on their investigation.

The single-engine Cessna 210 crashed about 1:10 p.m. Friday at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport and caught fire, killing all four people on board.

The investigation could take up to two years to complete.

A member of the Board of Trustees for the J.D. Rosen Family Foundation confirms Jonathan D. Rosen was on the plane. Authorities have not yet released the other victims’ identities.

Also in the news ...

DIFFERENT CRASH: Federal investigators say the pilot of a small plane was performing a rolling maneuver at low altitude when the aircraft crashed into trees in central Georgia. The National Transportation Safety Board said in a preliminary report Thursday that a witness said pilot Jake Boney had complained of feeling nauseous after practicing aerobatic maneuvers earlier in the day before he crashed Sept. 12. The 30-year-old pilot, who worked as a crop duster, was killed in the crash in Rhine southeast of Macon. The witness told investigators Boney was flying below the tree line and stopped halfway through a rolling maneuver when the plane slammed into the trees at full speed.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.