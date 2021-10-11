Advertisement

Pilot says parachute saved him when plane from Aiken crashed

By Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The latest in a string of plane crashes across the two-state region happened in South Carolina.

Rescuers say the plane crashed into trees in Greenville County on Sunday.

It happened in a neighborhood just across the street from a high school.

The pilot has been identified as William Kepper, who says he was flying from Aiken.

He says his plane had an engine failure, but his parachute saved his life.

Kepper says he was able to escape the disaster with only minor scratches.

He was the only person on board.

The other two place crashes ion the region were fatal.

Pilots Raymond Bachman and Claude Duchesne died in the crash of a small cargo jet last Tuesday in Thomson, Ga.

And on Friday, four people died in the crash of a small plane at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport in suburban Atlanta.

