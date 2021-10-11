Advertisement

North Augusta owner distraught, seeking answers after cat shot

By Sloane O'Cone
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH AUGSUTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta officers are looking for a person who they say shot a cat. It happened on West Martintown Road. The cat survived but now his owner wants answers.

Kitty may have been shot, but gets to recover with a cat-colored bandage around his leg.
Kitty may have been shot, but gets to recover with a cat-colored bandage around his leg.(WRDW)

This is Kitty on Sunday, his owner Julian found him limping in his backyard he thought maybe he got bit by a squirrel or something but he didn’t expect what happened next.

“It was looked really awful so I took him to whip and then they took x-rays an it appears as it looks like somebody shot him with like a low caliber gun,” said Julian Richards.

An X-ray (left) shows the bullet (right) that was lodged inside Kitty.
An X-ray (left) shows the bullet (right) that was lodged inside Kitty.(WRDW)

Richards and kitty are best friends.

“I love this cat very much he sleeps with me every night,” he said.

He can’t believe someone would hurt his pet.

“It’s really sad someone would do that. He was shot and survived and I think he was very lucky,” he said.

Now he’s looking for answers.

“I’d just like to know who did it you know they don’t do it again to other peoples pets,” he said.

He says Kitty is very friendly and smart, despite a little bit of pain Kitty is still playing on his broken shoulder with the bullet still inside. The surgery to remove the bullet would cost anywhere from $3,000 to $6,000.

“It’s in a non-threatening place so for now it’ll stay in and the splint will stay on,” he said.

North Augusta Public Safety is aware of the incident but there is no evidence or witnesses to help in the investigation and unfortunately Kitty can’t talk.

“Cats have nine lives, he survived,” he said.

North Augusta Public Safety says that if you have any information to please let them know by calling 803-441-4251. Kitty should be healed and better in the next three months, in North Augusta SO OYS.

MORE: | Can you help catch cat shooter in North Augusta?

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Jackson man identified as driver in fatal I-520 accident
17-year-old Estephanie Negrete Ramirez (left) and 6-year-old Celesta Negrete Ramirez (right).
Ga. 6-year-old found after reportedly being abducted by teen sister
Augusta interchange named after Jessye Norman
Highway interchange named after Augusta native, famous opera singer Jessye Norman
North Augusta Public Safety is fighting a vehicle fire on eastbound I-20
Food truck catches fire on I-20 near exit 5 in North Augusta
According to the GBI, Damien Ferguson is now in custody.
Here’s what led to Ga. officer’s slaying, arrest of suspect

Latest News

s
One detained in Waynesboro apartment standoff
tablet generic
I-TEAM | Ambushed by images: Pornography ads on kids video games
Tony Brown
Man charged after contraband carrying drone lands on deputy’s patrol car
Local demand for COVID boosters rise as vaccine demand drops