North Augusta owner distraught, seeking answers after cat shot

NORTH AUGSUTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta officers are looking for a person who they say shot a cat. It happened on West Martintown Road. The cat survived but now his owner wants answers.

Kitty may have been shot, but gets to recover with a cat-colored bandage around his leg. (WRDW)

This is Kitty on Sunday, his owner Julian found him limping in his backyard he thought maybe he got bit by a squirrel or something but he didn’t expect what happened next.

“It was looked really awful so I took him to whip and then they took x-rays an it appears as it looks like somebody shot him with like a low caliber gun,” said Julian Richards.

An X-ray (left) shows the bullet (right) that was lodged inside Kitty. (WRDW)

Richards and kitty are best friends.

“I love this cat very much he sleeps with me every night,” he said.

He can’t believe someone would hurt his pet.

“It’s really sad someone would do that. He was shot and survived and I think he was very lucky,” he said.

Now he’s looking for answers.

“I’d just like to know who did it you know they don’t do it again to other peoples pets,” he said.

He says Kitty is very friendly and smart, despite a little bit of pain Kitty is still playing on his broken shoulder with the bullet still inside. The surgery to remove the bullet would cost anywhere from $3,000 to $6,000.

“It’s in a non-threatening place so for now it’ll stay in and the splint will stay on,” he said.

North Augusta Public Safety is aware of the incident but there is no evidence or witnesses to help in the investigation and unfortunately Kitty can’t talk.

“Cats have nine lives, he survived,” he said.

North Augusta Public Safety says that if you have any information to please let them know by calling 803-441-4251. Kitty should be healed and better in the next three months, in North Augusta SO OYS.

