Motorcyclist dies in Aiken County crash

(ARC Images)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A motorcyclist has died following a crash over the weekend in Aiken County.

Details are limited but the South Carolina Highway Patrol reports the incident occurred on Sunday morning at 10:44 a.m. on Wheat Road near Reds Branch Road.

The driver was traveling east on Wheat Road on a 2017 Yamaha motorcycle. The motorcycle ran off the right side of the road and “spilled on to the shoulder of the roadway, Highway Patrol reports.

The motorcyclist was taken to Augusta University Medical Center for medical attention but was later declared deceased. The identification of the deceased has not been announced.

News 12 will provide updates as information becomes available.

