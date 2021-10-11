Advertisement

Man charged in Columbia County with shooting at car on I-20

Tony Ingram Jr.
Tony Ingram Jr.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man is facing several charges in Columbia County for shooting at an occupied car on I-20 over the weekend.

Arrest warrants state 30-year-old Tony Ingram Jr. discharged a FMK Patriot 9 mm handgun at a moving vehicle occupied by three victims on Saturday.

The incident reportedly occurred between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. on I-20 between mile marker 179 and 180.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured.

Ingram was detained on Sunday and was charged with three counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during a crime. He was also charged with firearm possession by a convicted felon due to a past felony terroristic threats charge in Floyd County.

