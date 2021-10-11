Local teens compete for scholarships in new bass fishing competition

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s a new competition helping teenagers in our area.

This weekend, students from across the CSRA competed in a new bass fishing tournament at Clark’s Hill Lake.

Thousands of dollars in scholarship money were on the line. People donated more than $14,000 for this tournament to happen.

“To have the opportunity to do it, I’m thankful for it,” said Jase Sparks.

Students from North Augusta and Greenbrier High School’s bass fishing teams competed. The Clark’s Hill Youth Fishing Team also participated.

“We wanted to do the first one, kind of in return for these kids who have worked for us over the years,” said Robin Whisenant, president of the Clark Hill Committee of the CSRA, who organized the event.

He’s thrilled with the response.

Two-time national angler of the year Davy Hite attended.

Organizers also received more than $14,000 in donations.

“We had people just stand up: What do you need? What do you need? Let me write you a check. So the interest has been tremendous,” Whisenant said.

Everyone who competed took home something, but the angler with the highest weight earned a $5000 scholarship.

“One of these youngsters, maybe they don’t know if they want to go to college, and maybe they’re thinking we don’t have the money, that’s just not in my future. Well, a $5000 head start will go a long way,” Whisenant said.

Greenbrier High School junior Mason Garnto won and took home the five grand.

“It means a lot to me,” said Garnto. “Help me a lot, help my parents out, that money.”

He hopes to continue pursuing his bass fishing dreams. He’s thankful to compete in something like this so close to home.

The Clark Hill Committee is thrilled with the response, and they expect to be back.

They’re hoping for an even bigger tournament next year.

