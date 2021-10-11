Local demand for COVID boosters rise as vaccine demand drops

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After nearly two years local doctors say we could finally be on the other side of this pandemic. Monday doctors with AU Health tell us COVID-19 is shifting to more of an endemic disease. That basically means the virus won’t just eventually disappear but instead we’ll have enough immunity it becomes more normal and manageable. Think the swine flu or the chicken pox.

It comes as we hit week two in the rollout for booster shots. Right now you’re eligible to get a Pfizer booster if you’re 65 or older, considered high risk, or if your job puts you at a higher risk for exposure. Our local hospitals say right now demand for that third dose is strong.

The inside of AU Health’s Washington Square vaccine clinic isn’t quite like it used to be. But despite the empty seats doctors say the demand for booster shots is high. But in contrast, the number of first and second doses is low.

There are no lines at Washington Square. No full stations or lack of chairs. So doctors say there are still plenty of shots to go around.

“The focus is definitely switched,” said Dr. Joshua Wyche, Assistant Vice President of Strategic Planning, AU Health.

It’s been about two weeks since the Pfizer booster rollout began. Since then those considered high risk over 65 or working in high-risk environments have been steadily turning out.

“We definitely want individuals who are eligible to get the booster. But we don’t want to forget about the unvaccinated,” said Wyche.

Boosters will ramp up even more by the end of the month if Moderna’s booster is approved. The FDA will meet this week to review the Moderna booster. Then the CDC will meet next week.

Wyche says if you’re eligible get it.

”Because what we know in vaccinations, is that a prime series, followed by a booster dose, does give sustained and significant immunity,” he said.

Unlike Pfizer’s which is a third full dose, the Moderna booster will likely be just half of the original dosage. Wyche says two doses and a booster is the protection some might need heading into the winter months.

“As we move into the winter season, and people move inside. We’re going to see is more interactions between individuals and more interaction ultimately means more disease spread,” he said.

Also in the meeting this week the FDA will review the booster shot for the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. And they’ll look at the effectivity of mixing and matching vaccine booster shots. Right now the CDC recommendation is that you should stick with the vaccine you originally received. So if you got Pfizer, get a Pfizer booster and vice versa.

