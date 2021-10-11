Advertisement

Halloween Regatta brings out the sailboats at Clarks Hill Lake

By Staff
Oct. 11, 2021
CLARKE HILL LAKE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More than 150 boats were out on Clarks Hill Lake for the Augusta Sailing Club’s 2021 Halloween Regatta over the weekend.

Skippers raised their sails as the boats competed in races against each other.

And kids got a chance to dress up for Halloween costume competitions.

Families say it was great learning experience for some of the younger sailors.

“He seems to enjoy it. He’s independent. He’s out there by himself in a boat having to figure out how to make the sails move and get the wind to move him around, and he’s loving it,” said Gail Bolton, whose grandosn competed.

If you’re interested in more events on the water, you can head to https://augustasailingclub.com.

