Georgia’s new congressional district draft released

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The drafts are out for Georgia’s new congressional districts. We have a first look at the changes and how they might impact you.

Georgia Congressional districts draft (WRDW)

The most notable change is that Columbia County would no longer be split between districts 10 and 12. And what this means is Columbia County as well as many other counties to the west of it would now vote on the exact same ballot as Richmond County for electing house representatives to Washington D.C. But the process for drawing new maps is far from over.

Legislators turned cartographers. State representatives are redrawing the lines that impact who represents you in office.

“The district needs to be compact, it also needs to be continuous; It fits together. We don’t wanna have a lot of different puzzle pieces, we want them to fit together pretty easily,” said Senator Harold Jones, Georgia Redistricting Committee Member.

The new congressional map draft keeps Columbia County in one piece.

“I think it’s quite important that they have taken our voices into play and said ‘Hey, let’s make sure that we keep this area together,’” said Traci George, an Augusta resident.

The goal here is to group areas together that have the same interests and ideals.

“Your communities of interest basically would be like, if you have a military community, you want to keep that together,” said Jones.

One draft is down but there’s still two more to go. The redistricting committee has yet to release drafts for state senate and house seats. No word yet on when or if you’ll be able to provide comment on those prior to state law makers making them final.

“It just opens the door for so many people to be disenfranchised, marginalized, and their vote not be equally represented,” said George.

Public meetings have just wrapped up in South Carolina. They haven’t drafted their maps over there yet.

“Every body has an interest to move efficiently and also move fast, but make sure we get it done,” said Jones.

And the clock continues to tick by the lines remain up in the air.

Even though public comment meetings have wrapped up in Georgia and South Carolina you can still provide public comment on what you want our state senate, state house, and congressional districts to look like. Doing that is important because its all documented and holds lawmakers liable if they don’t draw lines that represent the interests of our communities.

If you’re interested in providing a public comment visit: Senate 2021 Redistricting and Georgia General Assembly.

