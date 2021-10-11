Advertisement

Deputies search for missing Augusta woman and Hephzibah teen

Brycee Vaituiifo Anjan Taala-Sauni and Isaiah Diego Lewis
Brycee Vaituiifo Anjan Taala-Sauni and Isaiah Diego Lewis(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating two missing people in the CSRA who were last seen last week.

Deputies report Brycee Vaituiifo Anjan Taal-Sauni, 19, was last seen on Oct. 6 on the 2200 block of Grandwood Lane in Augusta.

Taal-Sauni is described as being 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighing 240 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

MORE | Ga. 6-year-old found after reportedly being abducted by teen sister

Deputies also report missing 16-year-old Isaiah Diego Lewis was last seen on Oct. 6. He was last seen on the 1300 block of Walton Loop in Hephzibah, GA.

Lewis is described as being 5-feet-2-inches tall and weights 128 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information concerning Taal-Sauni’s and/or Lewis’ whereabouts is asked to contact Inv. Anthony Gregory at 706-821-1451, or any On-Duty Investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Jackson man identified as driver in fatal I-520 accident
17-year-old Estephanie Negrete Ramirez (left) and 6-year-old Celesta Negrete Ramirez (right).
Ga. 6-year-old found after reportedly being abducted by teen sister
Augusta interchange named after Jessye Norman
Highway interchange named after Augusta native, famous opera singer Jessye Norman
North Augusta Public Safety is fighting a vehicle fire on eastbound I-20
Food truck catches fire on I-20 near exit 5 in North Augusta
A Kroger grocery store sign
Kroger changing store hours in two-state region

Latest News

Big Bounce America visited Evans.
Bounceable theme park brightens weekend in Columbia County
Dozens of boats were out on Clarks Hill Lake for the Augusta Sailing Club's 2021 Halloween...
Halloween Regatta brings out the sailboats at Clarks Hill Lake
Inflatable
Take a look at visit from world's largest inflatable touring theme park
Sailboats
Halloween regatta brings out the sailboats on Clarks Hill Lake