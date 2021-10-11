Deputies search for missing Augusta woman and Hephzibah teen

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating two missing people in the CSRA who were last seen last week.

Deputies report Brycee Vaituiifo Anjan Taal-Sauni, 19, was last seen on Oct. 6 on the 2200 block of Grandwood Lane in Augusta.

Taal-Sauni is described as being 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighing 240 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Deputies also report missing 16-year-old Isaiah Diego Lewis was last seen on Oct. 6. He was last seen on the 1300 block of Walton Loop in Hephzibah, GA.

Lewis is described as being 5-feet-2-inches tall and weights 128 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information concerning Taal-Sauni’s and/or Lewis’ whereabouts is asked to contact Inv. Anthony Gregory at 706-821-1451, or any On-Duty Investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.