Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Drier outlook heading into the work week with above average temperatures.
By Anthony Carpino
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As you’re heading out the door this evening we’ll stay clear with temperatures falling into the mid 60s by midnight and finally the low 60s by tomorrow morning.

Columbus Day looks to be mostly sunny to start with scattered cloud cover in the afternoon, highs will reach the low to mid 80s with winds remaining light out of the N/NE. Afternoon/evening cloud development is also possible on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Nice weather should stick around most of this upcoming week with highs trending back above normal in the mid to upper 80s by Thursday and Friday with partly cloudy skies. As cold front is expected to move through the region next weekend producing a few showers but the fall temperatures will make a comeback for Sunday with highs in the mid 70s and the humidity going away!

As far as the tropics go, Invest 92-L, just off of the North Carolina coast, has ran into drier air and an environment that doesn’t support the best tropical growth. It now only has a 10% chance at development over the next 2-5 days. There are two other areas of development in the Atlantic both with a 30% chance at formation. It’ll be something to watch but shouldn’t have many impacts here at home.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Augusta Public Safety is fighting a vehicle fire on eastbound I-20
Food truck catches fire on I-20 East near exit 5
Officials said a Grand Ridge man died over the weekend from injuries he received during a...
Richmond County Coroner’s Office identifies driver in fatal I-520 accident
Westside High School Incident
Questions raised over clash between student, substitute teacher at Westside
Claude Duchesne, the pilot of this week's fatal plane crash in Thomson.
Remembering pilot killed in Thomson plane crash: ‘He just loved life to the max’
A Kroger grocery store sign
Kroger changing store hours in two-state region

Latest News

Partly Cloudy Skies
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding
Tropical
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino
Isolated Showers Possible
DAILY FORECAST | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding
Looking Drier This Weekend
DAILY FORECAST | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale