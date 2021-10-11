Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As you’re heading out the door this evening we’ll stay clear with temperatures falling into the mid 60s by midnight and finally the low 60s by tomorrow morning.

Columbus Day looks to be mostly sunny to start with scattered cloud cover in the afternoon, highs will reach the low to mid 80s with winds remaining light out of the N/NE. Afternoon/evening cloud development is also possible on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Nice weather should stick around most of this upcoming week with highs trending back above normal in the mid to upper 80s by Thursday and Friday with partly cloudy skies. As cold front is expected to move through the region next weekend producing a few showers but the fall temperatures will make a comeback for Sunday with highs in the mid 70s and the humidity going away!

As far as the tropics go, Invest 92-L, just off of the North Carolina coast, has ran into drier air and an environment that doesn’t support the best tropical growth. It now only has a 10% chance at development over the next 2-5 days. There are two other areas of development in the Atlantic both with a 30% chance at formation. It’ll be something to watch but shouldn’t have many impacts here at home.

