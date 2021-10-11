Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - High pressure will be over the region the next few days. This will bring dry weather through the work week. Temperatures will gradually get warmer each day this week. Passing clouds will continue across the region this evening into the overnight. Temperatures will be getting a little cooler tonight and drop to the mid and low 60s by early Tuesday morning. Winds will be calm overnight.

A few clouds are expected early Tuesday, but we should see mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. High temperatures will be warm in the mid to low 80s for most of the CSRA. Winds will be light out of the north between 3-8 mph.

Lows will be back down in the low 60s early Wednesday morning. A mixture of sun and clouds is expected during the day. Highs will be in the mid 80s for most of the area. Winds will be light and variable.

Temperatures will be a little warmer Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 80s. A cold front is expected to move through Saturday that will bring the chance for a few showers. Behind the front looks like true fall like weather with highs in the 70s Sunday into early next week!

