Advertisement

Census means less state money for 35 South Carolina counties

The Local Government Fund provides money to counties based off their share of the state...
The Local Government Fund provides money to counties based off their share of the state population.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - The 2020 U.S. Census numbers mean less state funding for 35 of South Carolina’s 46 counties.

The Local Government Fund provides money to counties based off their share of the state population.

South Carolina grew 10.7% from 2010 to 2020, so only counties that grew faster than that rate will see more money.

Those 11 counties are: Horry, Berkeley, York, Greenville, Charleston, Spartanburg, Lancaster, Dorchester, Beaufort, Lexington and Jasper counties. So even some counties that grew in population, like Richland or Oconee, will still see their share of the state funding pie reduced.

South Carolina lawmakers did put in place a new program to offset some losses in slow-growing, more rural counties.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Jackson man identified as driver in fatal I-520 accident
Augusta interchange named after Jessye Norman
Highway interchange named after Augusta native, famous opera singer Jessye Norman
North Augusta Public Safety is fighting a vehicle fire on eastbound I-20
Food truck catches fire on I-20 near exit 5 in North Augusta
A Kroger grocery store sign
Kroger changing store hours in two-state region
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is searing for Damien Ferguson, who also goes by Luke...
POLICE: Man suspected of killing Alamo Police Officer in custody

Latest News

2018 Rock 'n' Roll Marathon in Savannah.
Two Georgia races could face different fates this year
DeKalb County plane crash
Plane that crashed near Atlanta was full of fuel, bound for Texas
News 12 in the morning│ Top headlines for October 11
Educators can get a free breakfast next week at McDonald's.
McDonald’s serving free meals to teachers this week
According to the GBI, Damien Ferguson is now in custody.
Here’s what led to Ga. officer’s slaying, arrest of suspect