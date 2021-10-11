Can you help catch cat shooter in North Augusta?

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A North Augusta resident wants to know who’d do such a cruel thing as shoot his cat.

Julian Richards filed a report with the North Augusta Department of Public Safety after Kitty who was injured in the Oct. 3 shooting with a small-caliber gun.

“My cat is very friendly and usually stays inside but sometimes he gets bored and wants to go out,” Richards told News 12.

An X-ray (left) shows the bullet (right) that was lodged inside Kitty. (WRDW)

After Richards let the approximately year-old orange shorthair go outside, the shooting happened sometime between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the 900 block of West Martintown Road.

Kitty was found in the back yard limping, and Richards took him to an animal hospital for treatment.

X-rays showed a bloody entrance wound and a bullet still lodged in the cat, according to a report from North Augusta Public Safety.

Richards has accumulated at east $400 in medical bills for Kitty.

“I hope this doesn’t happen to anyone’s pet ever,” Richards said, “and that the person responsible is found.”

Anyone who knows who shot Kitty can contact the North Augusta Department of Public Safety.

