Bounceable theme park brightens weekend in Columbia County

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Big Bounce America was in Columbia County over the weekend.

It is the world’s largest touring inflatable theme park.

It travels around the U.S. and Canada, visiting a new city every weekend.

These past few days, it’s been here.

And the event wasn’t just for kids.

We spoke to one person who says even though it was great for families to bring their kids, it was geared for all ages.

“Who doesn’t want to bounce in America’s biggest bounce house, whether you’re 2 or 7 or 17 or 35, you know,” said Janet Wheatley of Columbia County Parks and Recreation.

“It’s just a good event for the entire family or a group of people of all ages.”

