Amber Alert issued for Ga. 17-year-old, 6-year-old

HABERSHAM CO., Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Amber Alert has been issued for two sisters who were last seen Sunday night.

The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance to locate 17-year-old Estephanie Negrete Ramirez and 6-year-old Celesta Negrete Ramirez.

They were last seen Sunday night around 11 p.m., in a gold 2010 Honda Pilot. The car has a Georgia tag number PXL5654.

Officials say the car was driven by Estephanie in the area of Kim Loop Road, Demorest, Georgia. The direction of travel is unknown.

If you have any information regarding these individuals, please contact the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office at 706-839-0500 or your local law enforcement.

