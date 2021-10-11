Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for Ga. 17-year-old, 6-year-old

17-year-old Estephanie Negrete Ramirez (left) and 6-year-old Celesta Negrete Ramirez (right).
17-year-old Estephanie Negrete Ramirez (left) and 6-year-old Celesta Negrete Ramirez (right).(Source: The Habersham County Sheriff's Office)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 4:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HABERSHAM CO., Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Amber Alert has been issued for two sisters who were last seen Sunday night.

The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance to locate 17-year-old Estephanie Negrete Ramirez and 6-year-old Celesta Negrete Ramirez.

They were last seen Sunday night around 11 p.m., in a gold 2010 Honda Pilot. The car has a Georgia tag number PXL5654.

Officials say the car was driven by Estephanie in the area of Kim Loop Road, Demorest, Georgia. The direction of travel is unknown.

If you have any information regarding these individuals, please contact the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office at 706-839-0500 or your local law enforcement.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson man identified as driver in fatal I-520 accident
Augusta interchange named after Jessye Norman
Augusta interchange named after Jessye Norman
North Augusta Public Safety is fighting a vehicle fire on eastbound I-20
Food truck catches fire on I-20 East near exit 5
A Kroger grocery store sign
Kroger changing store hours in two-state region
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is searing for Damien Ferguson, who also goes by Luke...
POLICE: Man suspected of killing Alamo Police Officer in custody

Latest News

Local teens compete for scholarships in new bass fishing competition
Local teens compete for scholarships in new bass fishing competition
Local teens compete for scholarships in new bass fishing tournament
Local teens compete for scholarships in new bass fishing competition
SC Highway Patrol increases presence in Richland, Saluda counties
SC Highway Patrol increases presence in Richland, Saluda counties
SC Highway Patrol increases presence in Richland, Saluda counties
SC Highway Patrol increases presence in Richland, Saluda counties