Teachers can get free breakfast at McDonald’s this week

CHICAGO (WCSC) - Teachers across the country will be able to get a free breakfast meal at McDonald’s each day this school week, the fast food giant announced.

In a news release, the company said the “Thank You Meals” will come with a breakfast sandwich -- either an Egg McMuffin, a Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit or a Sausage Biscuit -- as well as hash browns and a drink.

To claim the offer, educators, including administrators and staff members, will need to show their work IDs at participating Golden Arches locations during breakfast hours.

McDonald’s also plans to highlight inspiring teachers throughout the week on social media.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.