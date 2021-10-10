Advertisement

Southwest Airlines cancels hundreds of flights

Southwest blamed air traffic control issues and "disruptive weather" for hundreds of flight...
Southwest blamed air traffic control issues and "disruptive weather" for hundreds of flight cancellations.(CNN, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Southwest Airlines canceled hundreds of flights over the weekend, blaming the woes on air traffic control issues and weather.

The airline canceled more than 1,000 flights, or 28% of its schedule, as of 2 p.m. ET Sunday, according to flight tracker FlightAware. That was the highest rate by far of the major U.S. airlines. Next in line were Allegiant and Spirit, both of which had canceled 5% and 4% of its flights respectively on Sunday, according to the flight tracker. American Airlines canceled 2% of its flights.

Southwest could not immediately be reached for comment, but took to Twitter on Saturday.

“TC issues and disruptive weather have resulted in a high volume of cancellations throughout the weekend while we work to recover our operation,” it said on its Twitter account. “We appreciate your patience as we accommodate affected customers, and customer service wait times are longer than usual.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Augusta Public Safety is fighting a vehicle fire on eastbound I-20
Food truck catches fire on I-20 East near exit 5
Westside High School Incident
Questions raised over clash between student, substitute teacher at Westside
Claude Duchesne, the pilot of this week's fatal plane crash in Thomson.
Remembering pilot killed in Thomson plane crash: ‘He just loved life to the max’
Survey for parents about time missed
Schools release COVID numbers in Richmond, Columbia counties
A Kroger grocery store sign
Kroger changing store hours in two-state region

Latest News

FILE - In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the...
Facebook unveils new controls for kids using its platforms
FILE - The Beatles are seen performing, date unknown. From left to right: Paul McCartney,...
Paul McCartney: John Lennon responsible for The Beatles breakup
FILE - In this Friday, July 30, 2004 file photo, the U.S.S. Virginia returns to the Electric...
Navy nuclear engineer charged with trying to pass secrets
FILE - This image released by National Geographic shows Dr. Anthony Fauci at the NIH in...
Fauci says it’s fine to trick-or-treat this year