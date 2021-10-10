Advertisement

POLICE: Man suspected of killing Alamo Police Officer in custody

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is searing for Damien Ferguson, who also goes by Luke Ferguson after a fatal officer involved shooting early Saturday morning in Wheeler County.(Source: The Georgia Bureau of Investigation)
By William Rioux
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ALAMO, Ga. (CBS46) - Damien Ferguson, the man suspected of killing Alamo Police Officer Dylan Harrison, is in custody as of Sunday afternoon.

This comes after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation increased its reward earlier Sunday afternoon to up to $18,500 for any information regarding the whereabouts of Ferguson. It is unclear the details of his arrest at this time.

Authorities said Ferguson killed Officer Dylan Harrison on his first night on the job with the department.

On Saturday, the GBI issued a “Blue Alert” for Ferguson in hopes of elevating the effort to apprehend him. A Blue Alert is a public safety alert that is issued when a person who is suspected of killing or seriously injuring an officer has not been apprehended and may be a serious threat to the public.

Officer Harrison served in law enforcement since 2018 and leaves behind a wife and six-month-old baby.

This continues to be a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

