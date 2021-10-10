Advertisement

One person dead after traffic accident on I-520

By William Rioux
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says one person is dead after a traffic accident on I-520.

Deputies responded to an accident with serious injury that occurred near mile marker 10 on I-520 eastbound.

The investigation determined a single vehicle driven by one person left the roadway and struck a tree. The driver was taken to the hospital and succumbed to the injuries.

No further details at this time. Check back for updates.

