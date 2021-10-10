One person dead after traffic accident on I-520

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says one person is dead after a traffic accident on I-520.

Deputies responded to an accident with serious injury that occurred near mile marker 10 on I-520 eastbound.

The investigation determined a single vehicle driven by one person left the roadway and struck a tree. The driver was taken to the hospital and succumbed to the injuries.

No further details at this time. Check back for updates.

