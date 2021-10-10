Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Drier outlook heading into the work week with above average temperatures.
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We saw a cool to mild start this morning around the CSRA with temperatures in the low to mid 60s. A few locations stayed in the upper 60s as well. A mixture of sun and clouds is expected this afternoon with dry conditions. Highs will be in the low 80s. Winds will be out of the north between 5-10 mph.

We should see lows back down in the low 60s by early tomorrow. Mostly sunny skies return for the first half of tomorrow with highs in the mid 80s. Afternoon/evening cloud development is possible tomorrow and Tuesday as well.

Nice weather should stick around most of this upcoming week with highs trending back above normal in the mid to upper 80s with partly cloudy skies.

Our forecast is trending drier for the upcoming work week.
Our forecast is trending drier for the upcoming work week.(WRDW)

As far as the tropics go, there is one area of development we are watching just off of the North Carolina coast. Invest 92-L has a 30% chance at developing over the next 2-5 days into a brief Subtropical storm. If this were to verify we would have Subtropical Storm Wanda, completing the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season list. Any storms that form after Wanda will use the supplemental list. Be sure to keep it here for the latest updates.

We are monitoring an area of low pressure off the NC coast for potential tropical development.
We are monitoring an area of low pressure off the NC coast for potential tropical development.(WRDW)

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Augusta Public Safety is fighting a vehicle fire on eastbound I-20
Food truck catches fire on I-20 East near exit 5
Westside High School Incident
Questions raised over clash between student, substitute teacher at Westside
Claude Duchesne, the pilot of this week's fatal plane crash in Thomson.
Remembering pilot killed in Thomson plane crash: ‘He just loved life to the max’
Survey for parents about time missed
Schools release COVID numbers in Richmond, Columbia counties
Steven Hill
Wanted Augusta man charged in East Boundary shooting

Latest News

Tropical
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino
Isolated Showers Possible
DAILY FORECAST | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding
Looking Drier This Weekend
DAILY FORECAST | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Rain Totals
FIRST ALERT ISSUED | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino