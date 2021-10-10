Augusta interchange named after Jessye Norman

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One of our area’s busiest interchanges is getting a new name.

“It’s a day of excitement, an emotional day, of a well deserved recognition,” said James H. Norman Sr., brother of Jessye Norman.

Millions of people heard Jessye Norman’s voice. She grew up in Augusta and went on to become an international opera star.

It’s been two years since we lost her.

On Saturday, lawmakers, family and friends gathered at the Jessye Norman School of the Arts to unveil the sign for the Jessye Norman Memorial Interchange.

“I think she would just be pleased,” said Elaine Sturkey, Norman’s sister. “She would be delighted.”

Sturkey is excited the Georgia General Assembly voted to name one of Augusta’s biggest interchanges after her sister.

“It just elevates, I think for us as a community, our commitment to honoring our own,” said Sturkey.

The family didn’t want to miss this moment. They went out to Interstate 20 and Washington Rd. to watch it become official.

“It’s something you can show your children, show your grandchildren, show your friends, and it’s a source of pride for our family,” said Norman.

Jessye’s name - one of Augusta’s biggest names - is now a part of one of Augusta’s biggest roads.

