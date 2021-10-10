Advertisement

2 charged after killing alligator out of hunting season at Lake Seminole

Two people were charged after killing an alligator out of season.
Two people were charged after killing an alligator out of season.
By Kim McCullough
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 10, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT
CIRCLE, Ga. (WALB) - Two people were charged after killing an alligator out of season, according to a Facebook post by the Law Enforcement Division of the Department of Natural Resources.

On Saturday, Game Warden KP Boatwright was patrolling the area around Lake Seminole when he saw a suspicious vehicle. Game Warden Taylor Brown was called to help assist.

At another landing on the lake, they saw a vessel shining a spotlight across the lake and heard several gunshots come from the vessel.

After making contact with the vessel, they encountered two people who killed an 11-foot alligator out of season, according to the post.

Both were charged with hunting alligators out of season and possession of an illegally taken alligator.

The alligator was seized for evidence.

Posted by Law Enforcement Division - Georgia DNR on Saturday, October 9, 2021

