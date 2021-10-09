Ridge Spring-Monetta High School celebrating 50 years integration

MONETTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It was about more than just the football game at Ridge Spring-Monetta Friday night. They were also honoring the first fully-integrated graduation class 50 years later.

The 50 yard line normally represents division where two teams face off ready to dominate. But before the Trojans and Saints took the field it meant something completely different.

Spread across the 50 yard line is the Ridge Spring-Monetta class of 1971 celebrating their 50th year after graduation as the first fully integrated graduation class. Changing the world for the future of their small towns.

“We see a world that is inclusive of everybody, we see a world that has changed for the better, and I think that when you look at what that class went through they started a legacy and a tradition that we carry on today,” said Brian Smith, Head Football Coach.

An era of equality and diversity.

“As years went by I recognized the significance of us bringing our community together and to respect and honor what each of us bring to our schools and family and community,” said Joyce Bell Winkler, class of 1971 graduate.

A community with an already mutual bond.

“You know everybody in the agriculture community everybody work and back then you either work in the peaches or in the cotton fields and so the black and white students knew each other and so I think that made a difference,” said Winkler.

A difference that will keep this small town family together for more generations to come.

“Most of my classmates did not leave this area I was surprised how many lived within 10 miles of Ridge Spring,” she said.

The class of ‘71 also plans an event at school so students have a chance to spend some time with them and find out what it was like at their school 50 years ago.

