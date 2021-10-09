Lemuel Lackery

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Fox Creek’s still looking for that first region win under Head Coach Lemuel Lackey. But if we had to guess, it won’t take too much longer. Lackey has a long history of success as a head coach and he’s looking to turn the predators into a contender.

Lemuel Lackey has a long track record of success. He’s spent the last six years at Evans leading the Knights to three region titles. Before that he was head coach at Laney for eight years taking the Wildcats to seven playoff appearances. Now he’s crossing the river, looking to turn Fox Creek into annual contenders.

“You look for opportunities and new ways to just be an influence on kids and try to bring a winning attitude and winning culture to the school,” said Lackey.

It’s been an up and down start to year one for Lackey and the Preds. They’re 2-2, with two blowout wins and two blowout losses. They opened up region play with a shutout loss to Brookland Cayce a week ago. Lackey says the first step in building the program where they want to go is getting in the right mindset.

“The biggest thing is mentally being consistent in the things that you do day in and day out and trying to get them to see those little things. All the little things matter. They’re really important,” he said.

With a tough region schedule ahead this year may not end the way Fox Creek hopes. But Lackey says they’re setting themselves up for a solid future.

“We’ve got kids now that have decided hey let’s try to make a go of it and that’s good for the future kids to come,” he said.

