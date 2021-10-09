High School Football Scores, 10/8
Harlem 7 Burke County 41
Calhoun County 30 Ridge Spring-Monetta 28
Gilbert 42 Fox Creek 13
Airport 10 North Augusta 50
Brookland-Cayce 7 Strom Thurmond 17
Aiken 13 Midland Valley 12
Thomson 55 Cross Creek 0
Westside 33 Butler 0
Silver Bluff 62 Pelion 7
Glenn Hills Putnam County
Hephzibah 26 Richmond Academy 6
Green County 6 Washington-Wilkes 34
Grovetown 14 Rabun County 45
Creekside Christian 13 Augusta Prep 34
Oglethorpe County 15 Jefferson County 28
Lakeside 35 Heritage 6
Lincoln County 28 Social Circle 27
Westfield School 12 Briarwood 34
Westminster 48 Crisp Academy 0
Edmund Burke 26 Brookwood 36
Piedmont Academy 0 Thomas Jefferson 28
Augusta Christian 34 Pinewood Prep 13
Branchville 7 Bamberg-Ehrhardt 40
Blackville-Hilda 60 Hunter Kinard Tyler 0
Denmark-Olar 50 Wagener-Salley 42
Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.