Advertisement

High School Football Scores, 10/8

(WRDW)
By Nick Proto and Mike Jakucionis
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Harlem 7 Burke County 41

Calhoun County 30 Ridge Spring-Monetta 28

Gilbert 42 Fox Creek 13

Airport 10 North Augusta 50

Brookland-Cayce 7 Strom Thurmond 17

Aiken 13 Midland Valley 12

Thomson 55 Cross Creek 0

Westside 33 Butler 0

Silver Bluff 62 Pelion 7

Glenn Hills Putnam County

Hephzibah 26 Richmond Academy 6

Green County 6 Washington-Wilkes 34

Grovetown 14 Rabun County 45

Creekside Christian 13 Augusta Prep 34

Oglethorpe County 15 Jefferson County 28

Lakeside 35 Heritage 6

Lincoln County 28 Social Circle 27

Westfield School 12 Briarwood 34

Westminster 48 Crisp Academy 0

Edmund Burke 26 Brookwood 36

Piedmont Academy 0 Thomas Jefferson 28

Augusta Christian 34 Pinewood Prep 13

Branchville 7 Bamberg-Ehrhardt 40

Blackville-Hilda 60 Hunter Kinard Tyler 0

Denmark-Olar 50 Wagener-Salley 42

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Kroger grocery store sign
Kroger changing store hours in two-state region
Traffic has slowed across the 13th Street bridge as deputies respond to reports of a person...
Deputies search for person who jumped off Savannah River bridge
I-520 at I-20 on the morning of Oct. 7, 2021.
Crash on Bobby Jones Expressway claims life of Grovetown driver
Westside High School Incident
Questions raised over clash between student, substitute teacher at Westside
Victim identified in suspicious death near Josey High

Latest News

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) leaves the field during the first half...
McCaffrey says Thursday night game contributed to injury
No. 2 Georgia’s dominant defense takes on Nix, No. 18 Auburn
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Tyler Patmon, left, breaks up a pass intended for Atlanta...
Falcons top WR Ridley to miss Jets game for personal reasons
Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis (28) leaps in the air against the Philadelphia Eagles...
Hurts looks to put up points on Panthers wounded defense