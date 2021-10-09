Glascock County Sheriff’s Office announces death of K9 Duro

GLASCOCK COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It is with heavy hearts Glascock County Sheriff’s Office announces the death of their K9 Duro.

K-9 Duro joined the Glascock County Sheriff’s Office in July of 2018. NNDDA Certified Duro was partnered with Deputy David Tompkins and was a deputy equivalent to all others. This extremely loyal, energetic, six year old K-9 was a protector and family member to Deputy Tompkins, his family, and the entire Sheriff’s Office.

Certified as a dual purpose patrol and drug dog, Duro contributed to Glascock County by preforming more than 100 searches and completing more than 100 hours of training each year. Duro loved to work and participate in public demonstrations and gatherings.

If Duro wasn’t working, he still loved to remain beside his partner or at least have an eye on him at all times.

In the years that Duro has been a part of the Glascock County Sheriff’s Office, he has assisted numerous other agencies. These collaboration efforts helped total approximately $5,000, several pounds of marijuana, methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine and other items.

Glascock County Sheriff’s Office is tremendously grateful for Duro’s service. A public memorial service for K-9 Officer Duro will be held October 12th at 11 a.m. at the Taylor Funeral Home Chapel, 57 College Place, Gibson, GA.

He died from complications with a stomach surgery he had done in Augusta, Georgia. Rest in peace K9 Duro.

