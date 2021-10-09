Advertisement

Glascock County Sheriff’s Office announces death of K9 Duro

(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLASCOCK COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It is with heavy hearts Glascock County Sheriff’s Office announces the death of their K9 Duro.

K-9 Duro joined the Glascock County Sheriff’s Office in July of 2018. NNDDA Certified Duro was partnered with Deputy David Tompkins and was a deputy equivalent to all others. This extremely loyal, energetic, six year old K-9 was a protector and family member to Deputy Tompkins, his family, and the entire Sheriff’s Office.

Certified as a dual purpose patrol and drug dog, Duro contributed to Glascock County by preforming more than 100 searches and completing more than 100 hours of training each year. Duro loved to work and participate in public demonstrations and gatherings.

If Duro wasn’t working, he still loved to remain beside his partner or at least have an eye on him at all times.

In the years that Duro has been a part of the Glascock County Sheriff’s Office, he has assisted numerous other agencies. These collaboration efforts helped total approximately $5,000, several pounds of marijuana, methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine and other items.

Glascock County Sheriff’s Office is tremendously grateful for Duro’s service. A public memorial service for K-9 Officer Duro will be held October 12th at 11 a.m. at the Taylor Funeral Home Chapel, 57 College Place, Gibson, GA.

He died from complications with a stomach surgery he had done in Augusta, Georgia. Rest in peace K9 Duro.

MORE: | City begins long-awaited Broad Street improvements

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Kroger grocery store sign
Kroger changing store hours in two-state region
Traffic has slowed across the 13th Street bridge as deputies respond to reports of a person...
Deputies search for person who jumped off Savannah River bridge
I-520 at I-20 on the morning of Oct. 7, 2021.
Crash on Bobby Jones Expressway claims life of Grovetown driver
Westside High School Incident
Questions raised over clash between student, substitute teacher at Westside
Victim identified in suspicious death near Josey High

Latest News

FBI warns South Carolinians about cybercrime rise
Claude Duchesne, the pilot of this week's fatal plane crash in Thomson.
Remembering pilot killed in Thomson plane crash: ‘He just loved life to the max’
Ridge Spring Monetta
Football is family at Ridge Spring-Monetta: ‘Our team we’re like brothers’
Ridge Spring Monetta
Football is family at Ridge Spring-Monetta