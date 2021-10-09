Advertisement

DAILY FORECAST | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Isolated rain chances for your Saturday afternoon. Looking drier heading into the work week.
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It was a mild start this morning around the CSRA with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s. A few locations saw some patchy fog development as well. Our wet pattern will finally start to budge this weekend. Isolated showers remain possible this afternoon with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low 80s. Winds will be out of the north between 5-10 mph.

Isolated showers will be possible Saturday, but Sunday looks dry.
Isolated showers will be possible Saturday, but Sunday looks dry.(WRDW)

Cooler lows are expected by tomorrow morning with temps in the low 60s. Some areas of patchy fog will be possible as well. A mixture of sun and clouds is expected tomorrow afternoon with dry conditions. Highs will be in the mid to low 80s. Winds will be out of the north-northeast between 5-10 mph.

We should see lows back down in the low 60s early Monday. Mostly sunny skies return Monday with highs in the mid 80s.

Nice weather should stick around most of next week with highs trending above normal in the mid to upper 80s.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westside High School Incident
Questions raised over clash between student, substitute teacher at Westside
A Kroger grocery store sign
Kroger changing store hours in two-state region
I-520 at I-20 on the morning of Oct. 7, 2021.
Crash on Bobby Jones Expressway claims life of Grovetown driver
Image from video that sparked mom's attack.
First from News 12: See video that sparked mom’s attack on day-care teacher
Steven Hill
Wanted Augusta man charged in East Boundary shooting

Latest News

Looking Drier This Weekend
DAILY FORECAST | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Rain Totals
FIRST ALERT ISSUED | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino
Wet again Friday, but drier weekend
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
AM Outdoor Planner
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino