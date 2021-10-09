DAILY FORECAST | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It was a mild start this morning around the CSRA with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s. A few locations saw some patchy fog development as well. Our wet pattern will finally start to budge this weekend. Isolated showers remain possible this afternoon with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low 80s. Winds will be out of the north between 5-10 mph.

Isolated showers will be possible Saturday, but Sunday looks dry. (WRDW)

Cooler lows are expected by tomorrow morning with temps in the low 60s. Some areas of patchy fog will be possible as well. A mixture of sun and clouds is expected tomorrow afternoon with dry conditions. Highs will be in the mid to low 80s. Winds will be out of the north-northeast between 5-10 mph.

We should see lows back down in the low 60s early Monday. Mostly sunny skies return Monday with highs in the mid 80s.

Nice weather should stick around most of next week with highs trending above normal in the mid to upper 80s.

