Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It was a mild start this morning around the CSRA with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s. A few locations saw some patchy fog development as well. Into the afternoon some communities saw a few isolated showers but the rain has now ended after dinnertime and we’ll stay dry through the rest of this evening. Highs this afternoon made it to 83° at Bush Field, about 2 degrees above average, we’re quickly approaching average highs in the upper 70s!

Temperature History (wrdw)

We had a great sunset this evening, check out the time-lapse from our Grovetown cam below. Tomorrow the sun will set right at 7 pm making it the last one to set that late until mid-March. We’ll continue to lose another hour and a half of daylight until the winter solstice on December 21st when the sun sets at 5:24 pm.

Cooler lows are expected by tomorrow morning with temps near 60 across the region. Some areas of patchy fog will be possible as well. A mixture of sun and clouds is expected tomorrow afternoon with dry conditions. Highs will be in the mid to low 80s. Winds will be out of the north-northeast between 5-10 mph.

We should see lows back down in the low 60s early Monday. Mostly sunny skies return Monday with highs in the mid 80s. Nice weather should stick around most of next week with highs trending back above normal in the mid to upper 80s.

As far as the tropics go there is one area of development just off of the North Carolina coast. Invest 92-L has a 50% chance at developing over the next 2-5 days could become a brief Subtropical storm. If this were to verify we would have Subtropical Storm Wanda, completing the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season list. Any storms that form after Wanda will use the supplemental list. Keep it here for the latest.

Tracking Invest 92-L (wrdw)

