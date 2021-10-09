Columbia County Sheriff’s Office searching for 17-year-old runaway

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 17-year-old runaway juvenile. Monica Davis was last seen at 219 Havelock Drive Grovetown, Ga. on October 7.

Monica is 5′4 and 107 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know the whereabouts of Monica Davis please contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at 706-541-2800.

Monica Davis (WRDW)

