Wanted Augusta man charged in East Boundary shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta man is facing charges for shooting at victims just outside of the city’s downtown area.

Details are limited but earlier this week, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office reported 25-year-old Steven Hill was wanted for an aggravated assault incident occurred just after 10:30 p.m. Aug. 12 at 420 East Boundary.

Arrest warrants state Hill shot at two victims with a handgun.

He was detained on Thursday and was taken to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center. There, he was charged with possession of a firearm during a crime and two counts of aggravated assault.

