Wanted Augusta man charged in East Boundary shooting
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta man is facing charges for shooting at victims just outside of the city’s downtown area.
Details are limited but earlier this week, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office reported 25-year-old Steven Hill was wanted for an aggravated assault incident occurred just after 10:30 p.m. Aug. 12 at 420 East Boundary.
Arrest warrants state Hill shot at two victims with a handgun.
He was detained on Thursday and was taken to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center. There, he was charged with possession of a firearm during a crime and two counts of aggravated assault.
