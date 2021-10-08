Trial set next week for 3 deputies in Washington County taser death

SANDERSVILLE (WRDW/WAGT) - The murder trial for three Washington County deputies is scheduled for Monday.

Prosecutors accuse Rhett Scott, Michael Howell and Henry Lee Copeland of murdering Eurie Martin.

Martin died July 7, 2017, after then-deputies Henry Lee Copeland, Michael Howell and Rhett Scott answered a 911 call reporting a “suspicious person” in Washington County.

The deputies didn’t know Martin, who was unarmed, had a long history of mental illness and treatment.

Copeland repeatedly told Martin to stop, put his hands behind his back and get on the ground, or he would tase him. Martin did not comply and Copeland shot him with his Taser. Martin fell to the ground, but stood back up and continued walking away.

Eventually, the officers deployed two different Tasers against Martin, with at least 15 recorded applications during a four-minute, 17-second window.

The trial comes almost a year after the Georgia Supreme Court unanimously set aside a ruling that shielded the three former Washington County deputies from prosecution.

The state argued that Martin was no threat to the officers, who said they should be immune from prosecution because they were just doing their job.

The New Order of National Human Rights organization plans to hold a news conference Saturday in defense of Martin.

It will begin at 3 p.m. at the Washington County Courthouse.

