Small plane crashes and catches fire in DeKalb County
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Atlanta media reported that a plane crashed and caught fire Friday at the DeKalb-Peachtree Airport on Clairemont Road.
Crews appeared to have extinguished the fire and hot spots by 2:30 p.m.
There was little left of the small plane, but there has been no confirmation of injuries or fatalities.
It was reportedly a single-engine Cessna. The airport shut down for a time immediately after the crash.
Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.