Small plane crashes and catches fire in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Atlanta media reported that a plane crashed and caught fire Friday at the DeKalb-Peachtree Airport on Clairemont Road.

Crews appeared to have extinguished the fire and hot spots by 2:30 p.m.

There was little left of the small plane, but there has been no confirmation of injuries or fatalities.

It was reportedly a single-engine Cessna. The airport shut down for a time immediately after the crash.

